Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 611,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 472,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Terreno Realty by 59.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,473,000 after buying an additional 394,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after buying an additional 349,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

