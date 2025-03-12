Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $404.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

TSLA opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average of $319.53. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $741.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Tesla by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

