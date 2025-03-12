The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after buying an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $17,390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 53.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 553,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,989,000 after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Up 1.9 %

AES stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

