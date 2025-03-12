The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Position Raised by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,080,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $514,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bancorp by 175.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.59. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.84.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.