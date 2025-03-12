The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

