The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Middleby by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 17.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Down 1.4 %

MIDD opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

