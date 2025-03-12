TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $66,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in TKO Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 177.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TKO Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after buying an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 2.0 %

TKO opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.12 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

In related news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,490,445 shares of company stock worth $386,746,551 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

