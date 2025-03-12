Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE:TTC opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.30. Toro has a 52 week low of $72.18 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Toro by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

