TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBRG. Barclays upped their price objective on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TruBridge Stock Up 7.5 %

Insider Activity at TruBridge

Shares of TruBridge stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. TruBridge has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $439.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 74,981 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $2,070,225.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 693,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,160,815.41. This trade represents a 12.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,879. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TruBridge by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TruBridge by 2,704.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

