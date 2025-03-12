Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. FMR LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,630 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,122,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after buying an additional 1,567,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $44,558,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,568,000 after acquiring an additional 913,104 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

