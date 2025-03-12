Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at KGI Securities

KGI Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KGI Securities currently has a $78.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

UBER stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

