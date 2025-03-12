United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $600.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $706.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.27 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

