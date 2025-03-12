Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unity Software by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.4 %

U opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $5,653,181.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,161,809 shares in the company, valued at $75,630,471.28. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,367.16. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,537 shares of company stock worth $20,839,722. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.