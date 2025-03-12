Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

