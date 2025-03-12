US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,506 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,865.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,207,000 after acquiring an additional 634,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,551,000 after acquiring an additional 513,890 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

