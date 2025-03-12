US Bancorp DE Buys 5,830 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Semtech were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Semtech by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

SMTC opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $79.52.

In other Semtech news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $232,127.94. This trade represents a 63.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $1,472,726 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

