US Bancorp DE Has $587,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Powell Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.43. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

