US Bancorp DE Sells 1,755 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 92.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $153.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

