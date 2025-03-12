Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $271,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 165.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
