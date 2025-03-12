Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.