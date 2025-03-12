Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

