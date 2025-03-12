Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Insider Activity at Venture Global

In related news, insider Robert B. Pender bought 250,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $2,342,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

