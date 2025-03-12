Veren (TSE:VRN) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Tender”

Desjardins downgraded shares of Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

VRN has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

TSE VRN opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.51. Veren has a 52 week low of C$6.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

