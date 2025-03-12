Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $153.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

