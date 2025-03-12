Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $918,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,941,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. The trade was a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

