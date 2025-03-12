Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,109,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average of $211.78. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.