Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Freshpet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $164.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

