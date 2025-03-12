Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.86 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,933 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $191.69 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This represents a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

