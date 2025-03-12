Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Bunge Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Bunge Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.