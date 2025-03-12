Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.28 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,628,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.30 and its 200-day moving average is $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

