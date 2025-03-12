Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.47 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1,570.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,967,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $9,195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 249.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $5,261,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other news, Director James G. Davis sold 2,821 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $231,970.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,425.29. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $474,548 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Trading Down 2.1 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%.

American Woodmark Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.