Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

