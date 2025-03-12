Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $21,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Itron by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $124.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,233.20. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

