Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $4,268,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.86 and its 200 day moving average is $354.06.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.