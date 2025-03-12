Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 281.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after buying an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 188,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

