Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1,112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

