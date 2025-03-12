Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,396 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

