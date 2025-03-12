Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,941,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,764.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,449,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 557.89%.

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DEA

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.