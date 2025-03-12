Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RXO by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 66,159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 31.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of RXO by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.



