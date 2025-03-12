Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 128.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $254,628.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,752.96. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $74,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,220,573.60. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock worth $1,603,945 in the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.