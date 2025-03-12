Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 513.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 47,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 328,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 115,491 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

