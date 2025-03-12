Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,632 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.53. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

