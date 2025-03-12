Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,231 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is -1,285.71%.

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.