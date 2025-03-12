Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,279 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $155,548.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,983.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,538.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,155 shares of company stock worth $1,952,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

