Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,317 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

