Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,348 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,563 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,767.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,933,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $595,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,279,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,310,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,348,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,187 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after buying an additional 1,392,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,061,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after buying an additional 1,069,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

