Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,760,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Hauser Brothers GmbH boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,474,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

