Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Peel Hunt Analyst Says

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$102.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$58.72 and a one year high of C$103.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

