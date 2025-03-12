Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.52.

Shares of WCP opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

