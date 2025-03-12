WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WNS. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

NYSE WNS opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,726,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $14,181,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $7,813,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

